Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%.

NYSE:CBT opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Cabot alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.