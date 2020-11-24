Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Cabot stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97.

Get Cabot alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.