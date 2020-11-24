Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Cabot alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.