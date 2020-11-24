Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of Hold.

BZZUY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

