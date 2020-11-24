BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Rating Increased to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.25.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$68.50 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$78.42. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.64.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 4.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

