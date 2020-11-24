BRP (DOOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 3.65-3.95 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DOOO opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 3.36.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Further Reading: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.