BRP (DOOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.65-3.95 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOOO opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 3.36.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

