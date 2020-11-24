Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

