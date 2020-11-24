BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,216 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 107.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 212.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $12,341,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $413.52 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $429.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

