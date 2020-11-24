BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 2.98% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,409,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,675,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,488,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

