BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 33,100 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.