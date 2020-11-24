BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 10,278 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $430.28 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.