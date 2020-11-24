BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in IHS Markit by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IHS Markit by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $6,250,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in IHS Markit by 169.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

