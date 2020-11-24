BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 132.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after buying an additional 1,612,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Altria Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,703,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,460,000 after buying an additional 1,345,293 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of MO opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.