BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,958.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,873.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,826.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,029 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

