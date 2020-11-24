BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,740 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 842,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,926,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.