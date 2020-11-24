BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.59.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

