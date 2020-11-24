Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Bridgetown’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Bridgetown had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bridgetown’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of BTWNU stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Bridgetown has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
About Bridgetown
