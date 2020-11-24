BMO Capital Markets Raises Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target to $25.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

NYSE:IMO opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 39.76%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

