BMO Capital Markets Increases Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $25.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of IMO opened at $18.38 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,433 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 19.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 504,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 318,734 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

