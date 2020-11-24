Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.20

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 71918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,910.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,704,182 shares of company stock valued at $155,893,670. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

