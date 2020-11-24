Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.63. Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 73,975 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million and a P/E ratio of -16.43.

About Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Cloud project located in the Elko County, Nevada covering an area of approximately 45 square kilometers.

