BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.