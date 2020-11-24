Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

