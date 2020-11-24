Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.63.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.
In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
