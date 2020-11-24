Ben Whitley Purchases 14 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,130 ($14.76). 467,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 938.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 967.07. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

