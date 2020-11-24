Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.16. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.