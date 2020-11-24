Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,502,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 9,118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,566.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 30th.

Shares of Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.02.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

