Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after acquiring an additional 324,298 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

