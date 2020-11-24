Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.35.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $38.89.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

