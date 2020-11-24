Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Copart in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.