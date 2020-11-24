Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Santander raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.14 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

