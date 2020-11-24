Barclays Increases Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target to $16.00

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

HMLP opened at $14.00 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $465.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

