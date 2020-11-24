Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $30.39 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 125.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 64.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 76.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.