Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 99.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 58.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter.

BCH opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

