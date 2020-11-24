Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 99.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 58.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter.
BCH opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.44.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.