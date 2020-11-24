Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 751 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 256,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 262,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 68,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,439. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

