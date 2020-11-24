Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,680 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.07. 33,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,126. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

