Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.31. 58,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.