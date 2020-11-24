Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $210.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.28. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

