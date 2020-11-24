Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. 157,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

