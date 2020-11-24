Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 481,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,997,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $359.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.