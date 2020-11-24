Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,511. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.02 and its 200-day moving average is $233.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.13.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

