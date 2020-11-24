Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,398 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,396,898. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

