Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,422. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $199.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

