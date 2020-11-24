Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $311.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,154. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.