Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,989.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.25. 8,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.