Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 11,333 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.56. The stock had a trading volume of 110,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $176.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

