Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,629,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.87. 42,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.70 and a 200-day moving average of $336.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.