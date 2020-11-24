Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target raised by Truist from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALY. ValuEngine cut Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.90. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

