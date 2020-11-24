Badger Meter, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

NYSE BMI opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $391,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

