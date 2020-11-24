B. Riley Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $37.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,130. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 448,162 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $6,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 303,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 236,207 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

