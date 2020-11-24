B. Riley Increases Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $49.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.11.

FUN opened at $38.16 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

